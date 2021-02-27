Missouri Western comes up short against No. 14 UNK

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western women's basketball team lost to No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney Saturday as the Griffons upset bid came up short, 66-62, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. Missouri Western ends its season 6-16, while UNK is now 19-3.

MWSU and Nebraska-Kearney went back-and-forth in the first quarter as the Griffs' Asia McCoy hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game 15-15. UNK scored the first eight points of the second quarter and used a 13-4 run to build a 28-19 lead before the Griffons scored the final four points of the half to trail 28-23 at the break.

Missouri Western extended its run into the second half as they used a 10-3 run to take the lead midway through the third quarter, 33-32, before the Lopers scored six straight points and held on to lead 43-42 after three.

The two teams traded baskets early in the fourth as the Griffons regained the lead with just under eight minutes left, but then Nebraska-Kearney went on an 11-2 run and held on for the win.

Mychaell Gray and Brionna Budgetts led Missouri Western with 14 points each, while Corbyn Cunningham added eight points and five rebounds.

MWSU shot 42.6% (26-61) from the field, but made just 4-of-20 three-point field goals. UNK came into the game shooting 28.4% from three, but they made 10-of-22 on Saturday.

Missouri Western recognized the three seniors on the roster that plan to move on in Simone Rodney, Kyra Hogan and Miranda Stephens.