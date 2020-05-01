Clear
Missouri Western continues preparations for Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs visit to St. Joseph for training camp is still a few months away, but there are a lot of questions on how the next few months will go for the NFL.

Posted: May 1, 2020 10:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Missouri Western officials said Friday that they have been in constant communications with the Chiefs and will prepare as if there will be some sort of camp at the university in July and August.

The Chiefs have been in St. Joseph for training camp for more than 10 years and just signed a three-year guaranteed extension through 2022 in February. 

A cold front will move into the area and give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that we will see milder air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into next week.
