(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs visit to St. Joseph for training camp is still a few months away, but there are a lot of questions on how the next few months will go for the NFL.
Missouri Western officials said Friday that they have been in constant communications with the Chiefs and will prepare as if there will be some sort of camp at the university in July and August.
The Chiefs have been in St. Joseph for training camp for more than 10 years and just signed a three-year guaranteed extension through 2022 in February.
Related Content
- Missouri Western continues preparations for Chiefs training camp
- Chiefs, Missouri Western extend Training Camp agreement
- Junior Chiefs Training Camp
- Missouri Westerns pipeline strong with Chiefs
- College students earn Chiefs Training Camp internships
- Chiefs announce 2019 training camp schedule
- Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Training Camp schedule
- Chiefs Training Camp Photo Gallery: 8-2-19
- Missouri Western soccer program preparing for 2019 season
- Central trio to continue athletic careers at Missouri Western
Scroll for more content...