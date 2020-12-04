Missouri Western gets back in the win column, tops Blue Tigers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In the latest MWSU Fieldhouse home opener in quite some time, seven Griffons made their home debut and were victorious in a gritty 62-55 over Lincoln.

Sophomore Logan Hughes had her best game in the Black & Gold scoring a career-high 14 points and tying a career-high with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench including three makes from behind the three-point arc. Freshman Mary Fultz also had a solid night off the bench scoring in double figures for the second time in three games with 11 points and also had two steals.

After a back and forth first quarter that saw the Griffons trail 15-14, Lincoln stretched the lead to five at 31-26 at the half. LU extended the lead to seven early in the third quarter before a Logan Hughes three-point shot at the 6:14 mark in the quarter put the Griffs ahead by one and then a Camille Evans jumper two minutes later put the Griffons up for good as they lead the entire fourth quarter running the lead to as big as 12 before the final margin.

Once again the Griffons went deep into the bench with twelve players seeing action while ten scored in the contest.

With the win, the Griffs improve to 2-1 on the season and are now 15-1 under Coach Whitaker on Tom Smith Court. The three-game homestand continues Saturday as the defending MIAA Champion Central Missouri visits the fieldhouse. MWSU gave UCM their only league loss last season defeating them last February 7.