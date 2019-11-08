Missouri Western grabs 15-point victory in Hillyard Tip-Off Classic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western men's basketball team earned its first win of the season, 70-55, against MSU Moorhead Friday night.
The Griffons were led in scoring by Will Eames, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Guard Tyrell Carroll finished with 16 points and five assists.
Missouri Western takes on Minnesota-Crookston Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Civic Arena.
