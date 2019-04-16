Missouri Western hires former Texas Tech head basketball coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— From the Big XII to the MIAA, former Texas Tech Red Raiders head women's basketball coach is the new head coach at Missouri Western.

"Candi is poised to make a difference at Missouri Western," MWSU Athletic Director Josh Looney said. "We are not only adding an excellent basketball coach, but most importantly, an outstanding leader and role model for the women in our athletic program. Candi and her family will be an asset to our University and the St. Joseph community. We are thrilled to welcome Candi, Matt, Westin, William and Callahan into the Griffon family"

The university announced the hire Tuesday morning in a release.

"My family and I could not be more excited to join the Missouri Western family," Whitaker said. "The tradition of the women's basketball program, facilities, community support and the toughest Division II conference in the country, make MWSU a special place. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work."

Whitaker spent five years as the head coach of her alma mater in Lubbock, Tex.

She played for the Red Raiders from 2000-2002.

Whitaker was the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City from 2006 until 2012.

She takes over a Missouri Western team that finished 14-16 in the 2018-19 season.