Missouri Western holds off Mules' late rally, stays perfect at home

Griffon Men's Basketball (13-11, 9-4) ran its overall win streak to six games and moved to 9-0 in the MWSU Fieldhouse with an 84-80 victory over Central Missouri (9-13, 4-9) on Saturday.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 11:50 PM

The Griffons led for 33 minutes by as many as 16 points, but saw a tough UCM team make things interesting in the closing minute. With 11 seconds left, Will Eames missed the backend of a one-and-one at the free throw line that would have put MWSU up by five. The Mules answered with a quick layup to cut the lead to two before the Griffons turned it over on the ensuing inbounds pass. Eames then stole UCM's inbound, was quickly fouled and made his two free throws to secure the win for the Griffons.

Missouri Western's win and Rogers State's loss to Northeastern State left the Griffons just a half game behind Rogers State for third place in the MIAA standings with a tiebreaker via Missouri Western's win against the Hillcats earlier in the season. It also helped the Griffons match the 2002-03 MWSU team that won six-straight MIAA games.

NOTABLES
Reese Glover tied Jonathan Phelps' MWSU single-game 3-point record with eight long range makes. The freshman went 8 for 12 from 3-point range and led all scorers with a career-high 26 points.
Missouri Western shot 63% from the field in the first half, including 52.6% from 3-point range, going 19 for 19 beyond the arc to take a 14-point lead to halftime.
For the game, MWSU shot 52.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range with 15 makes.
The lead changed nine times with four ties, but UCM's last lead came with 11:27 left before halftime.
MWSU totaled 21 assists to just 12 turnovers. Tyrell Carroll and Tyus Millhollin each dished out six assists.
It was the third time in the Griffons' last four games with five players scoring in double figures.
Eames registered a double-double, scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds and four steals.
Millhollin scored 16 points.
Carroll had 10 points.
Beau Baker was a point away from giving the Griffons six double-digit scorers and two double-doubles, pulling down 10 boards with nine points on 4 of 4 shooting from the field.

UP NEXT
The Griffs hit the road to take on Pittsburg State (9-13, 5-8) on Feb. 12.

