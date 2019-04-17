Clear

WATCH: Missouri Western introduces new women's basketball coach Candi Whitaker

Missouri Western State University is introducing its new women's basketball coach Candi Whitaker Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 12:37 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University is introducing its new women's basketball coach Candi Whitaker Wednesday afternoon.

Whitaker was the head coach at her alma mater Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018. 

Click here to watch Whitaker's introductory conference. 

