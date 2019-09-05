Missouri Western meets Northwest in the season opener

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's a rivalry between two schools just 40 minutes away from each other as Missouri Western and Northwest meet for the 41st time Thursday night.
Missouri Western heads into the game looking for its first win in the rivalry since 2012 when the Griffons won the MIAA Championship outright in Maryville.
Northwest has won nine of the last 10 meetings in St. Joseph.
Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m.
