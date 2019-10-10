Missouri Western men selected 12th in preseason poll

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Western men's basketball team was picked 12 in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll.

Missouri Western appeared right where they finished last season in the coaches poll while the media picked MWSU three spots better than last year's finish. The Griffons went 14-14 under first-year head coach Sundance Wicks and 6-13 in the MIAA. Wicks returns two starters and seven letter winners from last season. 2019 honorable mention All-MIAA point guard Tyrell Carroll will be the team's leading returner in points (14.3), rebounds (3.5) and assists (3.5). The Griffons begin the 2019-20 season in the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic, Nov. 1st and 2nd at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.

The coaches picked Northwest Missouri to repeat as MIAA champs but had 2019 third-place finisher Missouri Southern ahead of last year's runner-up, Washburn, for second. Otherwise, the top four from last season to this year's preseason poll remained the same. Northeastern State was fifth in the coaches poll after finishing ninth a season ago and Central Missouri was sixth after missing the cut for the MIAA Championships with an 11th place finish last year.