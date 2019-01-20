Clear
Missouri Western men's basketball struggle with rival Northwest

Missouri Western not able to keep up with rival Northwest Missouri State Saturday losing 87-64.

Jan. 20, 2019
Updated: Jan. 20, 2019 2:31 AM
Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missouri Western had their hands full with No.2 Northwest Missouri State Saturday night falling to the Bearcats 87-64 at the MWSU Fieldhouse.

Northwest jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first seven minutes, making seven of its first 10 shots and never looked back.

In the second half Missouri Western shot 48 percent then held Northwest to just six-made three's, which ties for the Bearcat's second-fewest total this season.

The next game for the Griffons will be on the road against Fort Hays State Thursday January 24.

After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.
