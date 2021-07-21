Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Western men's basketball team to host youth camp

The Missouri Western men's basketball team will hold another youth basketball camp from July 26-28.

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball team will hold another youth basketball camp from July 26-28.

Missouri Western staff and players said the camp will help boys and girls become better players, but it's all about making memories.

The camp will run from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Parents can register their kids at 1 p.m. when doors open. The camp is open to kids going into 1st grade through 8th grade.

To register for the camp, click on the link here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Hazy conditions and a few clouds will linger through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow our warm up continues with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be on the rise as well driving our feels like temperatures into the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values are likely Friday all through the beginning of next week. Use caution when spending time outside during these hot and humid conditions. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for most of the week into the weekend, however a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories