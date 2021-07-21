Missouri Western men's basketball team to host youth camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball team will hold another youth basketball camp from July 26-28.

Missouri Western staff and players said the camp will help boys and girls become better players, but it's all about making memories.

The camp will run from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Parents can register their kids at 1 p.m. when doors open. The camp is open to kids going into 1st grade through 8th grade.

To register for the camp, click on the link here.