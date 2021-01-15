Missouri Western pauses men's basketball activities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.

Due to the pause, the Griffons' next four men's basketball games have been postponed. Those games include Saturday, January 16 at Fort Hays State; Tuesday, January 19 vs. Northwest Missouri State; Thursday, January 21 vs. Newman; and Saturday, January 23 vs. Central Oklahoma.

Missouri Western is actively working to reschedule these games and will announce makeup dates when confirmed.