Missouri Westerns pipeline strong with Chiefs

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western campus has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 years for training camp, and the connections and ties between the two organizations are strong.

Former defensive back Greg Carbin took over as the strength and conditioning coach for Missouri Western athletics in 2014 and joined the Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning staff as an assistant in 2019.

"I wouldn't have met my wife here, I wouldn't have met these guys, I wouldn't have got the opportunity to play football at a successful program and I wouldn't be wearing red and gold now if it wasn't for Missouri Western." Chiefs strength and conditioning assistant coach Greg Carbin said.

Multiple staff members from Missouri Western have worked with the Chiefs over the years including head athletic director Josh Looney who at one point in time was part of the Chiefs media team.

"Behind the scenes with the Chiefs, you're working with people that it doesn't matter if the team is 2-14 or if there winning the Super Bowl. The work is the same and the demands are the same," Missouri Western athletic director josh Looney said. Looney also went on to say that "A Super Bowl win for the Chiefs is a Super Bowl win for the Griffons."