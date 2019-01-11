Clear

Missouri Western pushes basketball doubleheader back to Sunday

Due to a winter weather advisory for the area, the Missouri Western home basketball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Emporia State will be postponed until Sunday.

(ST. JOSEPH)—Due to a winter weather advisory for the area, the Missouri Western home basketball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Emporia State will be postponed until Sunday.

Both games in the women's and men's doubleheader will remain at the scheduled times of 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., but will now be played on Sunday, Jan. 13 in the MWSU Fieldhouse. A wintry precipitation mix is expected to begin in the St. Joseph area and continue into Saturday with accumulating snow.

The St. Joseph School District Day promotion will continue as planned on Sunday.

After a nice start to our workweek, changes in our weather begin as we head into our Friday. Rain and snow are both likely during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday & into Saturday.
