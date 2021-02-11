Missouri Western snaps three-game losing skid, picks up dominant win against Lions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western women's basketball team stopped its three-game skid Thursday night as they defeated Missouri Southern, 78-54, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. MWSU improves to 4-11 this season and Southern drops to 7-11.

The Griffons struggled to start the game Thursday as they made just 1-of-9 shots and fell behind by as many as seven points, 13-6. But it was all Missouri Western after that. The Lions led 16-14 after one and then MWSU dominated the second quarter as they ended the quarter on a 17-3 run and took a 36-23 lead to the locker room.

Missouri Western continued to extend their lead after halftime as Missouri Southern never got it closer than 13 points the rest of the way. MWSU led 60-42 after three and then put the game away with a 13-1 run to start the fourth quarter as they led by as many as 30 points.

Brionna Budgetts and Logan Hughes led the Griffons with 14 points each, while Mary Fultz added 13 points and a career-high eight rebounds. Camille Evans had nine points, four rebounds, three assists and tied a career-high with five steals.

Missouri Western shot their second-best percentage of the season at 49.1% (28-57) and made 5-of-13 free throws. MWSU outrebounded Southern 42-31 and forced 19 turnovers, including 15 steals.

UP NEXT

The Griffons stay at home as they host Pittsburg State (12-6) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The game will air on the Griffons Sports Network (680 AM/95.3 FM) and the MIAA Network.