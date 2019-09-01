Missouri Western soccer program preparing for 2019 season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Coming off a 12-7 season in 2018, the Missouri Western soccer team was picked fifth in the MIAA preseason coaches poll.

"I've been very, very pleased with the group so far," Head coach Chad Edwards said.

The Griffons return 21 players in 2019, which gives this group confidence.

"Last year we had so many people and this year, everyone is settling in more comfortably because it was just overpowering last year, but I think everyone is just more comfortable this year," Junior Taylor Schwartzkopf said.

The Griffons have a standard. They've knocked off a No. 1 team in the country before and have racked up four straight winning seasons.

"These players aren't looking for a building year or because we have some younger faces," Edwards said. "We're good enough to go out and compete at a high level, but that's talk. We have to go out and execute through the course of a season."

The Griffons will play in the Stoney Creek Hotel Classic at Spratt Stadium next Friday and Sunday. Missouri Western will play Lindenwood on Friday and Rockhurst Sunday.