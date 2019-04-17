(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western softball team comes in at the six-spot of the first NCAA DII Central Region rankings.
The top-eight teams in the final regional rankings advance to the NCAA Division II Softball Championships. The top two seeds host three other teams each. Missouri Western is looking for its first NCAA postseason appearance since 2017.
NCAA DIVISION II CENTRAL REGION RANKINGS (records as of April 14, 2019)
1 Central Okla. 35-3
2 Augustana (SD) 34-7
3 Winona St. 29-5
4 Southern Ark. 37-8
5 Arkansas Tech 31-13
6 Missouri Western 30-14
7 Minn. Duluth 21-14
8 St. Cloud St. 29-11
9 Central Mo. 24-16
10 Harding 29-17
Related Content
- Missouri Western softball ranked 6th in first regional ranking
- Bearcats fall to 24th ranked Jennies 71-53
- Western softball wins it's 12th consecutive game
- Western Softball's Frost wins MIAA weekly award
- Chiefs, Missouri Western extend Training Camp agreement
- HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcat women fall to no. 24 ranked Jennies
- USA Softball Missouri to honor Berry, Bradford
- HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball extends win-streak to eight
- Missouri Western knocks off #5 Fort Hays State
- Benton, Lafayette football game moved to Saturday at Missouri Western
Scroll for more content...