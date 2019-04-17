Missouri Western softball ranked 6th in first regional ranking

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western softball team comes in at the six-spot of the first NCAA DII Central Region rankings.

The top-eight teams in the final regional rankings advance to the NCAA Division II Softball Championships. The top two seeds host three other teams each. Missouri Western is looking for its first NCAA postseason appearance since 2017.

NCAA DIVISION II CENTRAL REGION RANKINGS (records as of April 14, 2019)

1 Central Okla. 35-3

2 Augustana (SD) 34-7

3 Winona St. 29-5

4 Southern Ark. 37-8

5 Arkansas Tech 31-13

6 Missouri Western 30-14

7 Minn. Duluth 21-14

8 St. Cloud St. 29-11

9 Central Mo. 24-16

10 Harding 29-17