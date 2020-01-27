Missouri Western suffers first home loss of the season to UNK

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's basketball team hosted the University of Neb. Kearney Lopers Saturday losing their first home game of the season 60-57. The lady Griffons now drop to (14-4, 6-3) on the season.

It was Almost four years to the day that Nebraska Kearney handed then No. 5-ranked Griffon Women's Basketball their first loss of the season. The lead changed 10 times and the game was tied eight times with UNK edging out the Griffons.

Missouri Western hits the road for two games, beginning with a trip to Central Oklahoma on Jan. 30.