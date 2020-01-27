Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Missouri Western suffers first home loss of the season to UNK

The Missouri Western women's basketball team hosted the Univeristy of Neb. Kearney Lopers Saturday losing their first home game of the season 60-57.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:10 AM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's basketball team hosted the University of Neb. Kearney Lopers Saturday losing their first home game of the season 60-57. The lady Griffons now drop to (14-4, 6-3) on the season.

It was Almost four years to the day that Nebraska Kearney handed then No. 5-ranked Griffon Women's Basketball their first loss of the season. The lead changed 10 times and the game was tied eight times with UNK edging out the Griffons.

Missouri Western hits the road for two games, beginning with a trip to Central Oklahoma on Jan. 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories