Missouri Western to square off against Henderson State in Agent Barry Live United Bowl

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western football program will make its second consecutive appearance in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Missouri Western (8-3) will face Henderson State (9-2) on Dec. 7 at Arkansas High School. Kickoff for the 7th Annual Agent Barry Live United Bowls is set for noon.

The Griffons return to Texarkana after defeating Southern Arkansas 30-25 in the game last year.

A press conference with official announcement will take place in Texarkana on Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m. More details will be released after Tuesday's press conference.