Missouri Western tops Bearcats in series finale

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Missouri Western baseball team bounced back from two losses to Northwest Missouri State Friday to defeat the Bearcats on Saturday, 9-1, in the finale of their three-game series. The Griffons improve to 8-16 this season and 6-12 in the MIAA.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when MWSU put three runs on the board on an Alex Crouch sacrifice fly and a Colby Tam two-run home run. The Griffons added one run in the fifth and broke it open in the seventh inning as Crouch and Tam had one RBI each in a three-run seventh.

Crouch and Tam each finished with two hits and three RBI, while Gustavo Gonzales led Missouri Western with three hits and Brady Holden added two hits and three runs scored. Zach Hanlan also homered for MWSU.

Five Griffon pitchers combined to shut down Northwest in the finale. Brian Tan started and threw three scoreless innings, while Blake Van Hercke, Jacob Standridge and Jake Gilbert threw one scoreless inning each. Robert Farrell was able to go the final three innings and he allowed just one run on two hits.

Missouri Western returns home next weekend as they open a three-game series against Fort Hays State at 5:00 p.m. Friday from the Griffon Spring Sports Complex.