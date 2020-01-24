Missouri Western tops Tigers, remains perfect at home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Griffon Men's Basketball (8-11, 4-4) continued to roll at home, dispatching Fort Hays State (7-10, 1-8) 79-63 in the MWSU Fieldhouse, Thursday night, to snap a three-game skid and move to 6-0 in home games.

The Griffons never trailed, jumping out to a 12-0 lead on three Will Eames' 3-pointers and one by Tyus Millhollin. Missouri Western led by as many as 23 points midway through the second half. Twelve 3-pointers by the Griffons, who held the Tigers to 3 of 11 shooting from long range, aided in the lopsided victory. Missouri Western used a 10-1 run still early in the first half to lead 23-6 with 13 minutes to go before halftime.

NOTABLES

The five-straight home wins are the most for MWSU since winning nine in a row inside the MWSU Fieldhouse during the 2009-10 season.

Missouri Western's women's and men's basketball teams improved to a combined 15-0 at home with the men's win which capped four-straight home doubleheader sweeps for the teams.

MWSU owned the glass, pulling down 45 rebounds and giving up just 31 to Fort Hays State.

16 of the Griffons' rebounds came on the offensive glass, helping MWSU score 16 second chance points while FHSU scored six on just six offensive boards.

The Griffons had 15 assists to just eight turnvoers.

Four Griffs scored in double figures, led by 18 each for Eames and Tyrell Carroll. Carroll also had a team-high six assists.

JaRon Thames led the team with nine rebounds and two blocks while scoring 12 points.

Millhollin didn't take a shot inside the 3-point arc, making four and went 5 for 5 at the free throw line for 17 points.