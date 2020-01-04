Missouri Western upsets Hillcats in MIAA play

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western men's basketball team picked up its sixth win of the season Saturday when the Griffons knocked off Rogers State, 79-67.
The Griffons were led by senior guard Tyus Millhollin who finished with 21 points— 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Tyrell Carroll put up 17 points, while Tyree Martin added in 16, and Jaron Thames finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Missouri Western (6-8) will host Northeastern State at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
