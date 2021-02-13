Clear
Missouri Western women rally to defeat Gorillas

The Missouri Western women's basketball team scored the final 13 points of their game with Pittsburg State Saturday to rally and defeat the Gorillas, 68-64, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. MWSU improves to 5-11 and has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Pitt falls to 12-7.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 7:56 PM

After the teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, the Griffons used an 8-1 run to take the lead early in the second quarter and continued for the next 20 minutes. Western led 37-30 at halftime and 53-49 after three quarters, but then the Gorillas took control of the game. Pittsburg State went on a 19-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters and they took a 64-55 lead with 4:24 left in the game.

That's when the game changed as Missouri Western went on a 13-0 run and got seven consecutive stops on defense to end the game. They went 6-of-7 from the field during that run as Mychaell Gray scored six of those points, including a layup with 10 seconds left to put MWSU up two possessions. Camille Evans added four points during that stretch and Jordan Cunningham made a key three-pointer to make it a 64-60 game.

Griffon sophomore Breonna Budgetts scored a new career-high 16 points, while Logan Hughes added 12. Evans and Gray scored nine points each.

Missouri Western shot the basketball 45.9% (28-61) from the field and 42.9% (9-21) from the three-point line. MWSU did give up 19 offensive rebounds and were outrebounded 47-27, but they forced 18 Pitt State turnovers.

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
