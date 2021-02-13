Missouri Western women rally to defeat Gorillas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The Missouri Western women's basketball team scored the final 13 points of their game with Pittsburg State Saturday to rally and defeat the Gorillas, 68-64, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. MWSU improves to 5-11 and has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Pitt falls to 12-7.

After the teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, the Griffons used an 8-1 run to take the lead early in the second quarter and continued for the next 20 minutes. Western led 37-30 at halftime and 53-49 after three quarters, but then the Gorillas took control of the game. Pittsburg State went on a 19-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters and they took a 64-55 lead with 4:24 left in the game.

That's when the game changed as Missouri Western went on a 13-0 run and got seven consecutive stops on defense to end the game. They went 6-of-7 from the field during that run as Mychaell Gray scored six of those points, including a layup with 10 seconds left to put MWSU up two possessions. Camille Evans added four points during that stretch and Jordan Cunningham made a key three-pointer to make it a 64-60 game.

Griffon sophomore Breonna Budgetts scored a new career-high 16 points, while Logan Hughes added 12. Evans and Gray scored nine points each.

Missouri Western shot the basketball 45.9% (28-61) from the field and 42.9% (9-21) from the three-point line. MWSU did give up 19 offensive rebounds and were outrebounded 47-27, but they forced 18 Pitt State turnovers.