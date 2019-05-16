Missouri Western women's golfer Shi Qing Ong named All-Central Region

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - Missouri Western Women's Golfer Shi Qing Ong was named All-Central Region by the Women's Golf Coaches Association. It is the third career All-Region selection for Ong.

Over her four-year career, Ong claimed 14 individual titles. She is the most decorated women's golfer in Missouri Western school history and was a two-time MIAA Women's Golfer of the Year (2018-19) and at two-time MWSU Women's Female Student-Athlete of the Year. Ong also won her second consecutive MIAA Women's Golf Championship title this season.

Ong is currently competing as an individual at the NCAA Division II National Championships at the PGA National - Champion Course.