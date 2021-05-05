Missouri Western's Gan punches ticket to nationals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western sophomore golfer Allycia Gan punched her ticket to nationals Wednesday.

Gan battled through some early trouble Wednesday and shot a 6-over par 78 at the St. Joseph Country Club and finished with a three-round total of 7-over 223. Roger State's Jessica Green won the tournament with a 1-under par 215, while Katie Whitfield of Arkansas Tech finished third with a 10-over 226.

This will be the fifth straight NCAA National Championship that a Griffon women's golfer will be in the tournament. The 2016 team qualified as a team, while Chong Yong made the field in 2017 and Shi Qing Ong qualified individually in 2018 and 2019. The top three teams in each regional qualify for the championship, along with the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.

Gan had a rough front nine on Wednesday as she failed to get a birdie and shot a 7-over par 43. She tripled bogeyed hole No. 8 and had bogeys on two, three, four and nine. Gan even dropped out of second place for a short time but was able to bounce back on the back nine. She shot a 1-under 35 as she birdied 11 and 17, and had a bogey on No. 12.

This was the first NCAA Regional for Gan as the season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas Tech won the team title with a three-round total of 919, while Rogers State (924) and Northeastern State (936) also qualified the for the national championship as a team. Henderson State (937) and Central Missouri (937) fell just short as they finished tied for fourth.

The NCAA Division II National Championship will begin next Tuesday, May 11 at TPC Michigan in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday, May 15.