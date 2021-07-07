Missouri Western's Hoffart becomes first student-athlete in school history to sign NIL agreement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emma Hoffart, a Missouri Western softball player, becomes the first Griffons' student-athlete to sign a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreement with a company.

On Wednesday morning, Hoffart posted to Twitter announcing that she is going to be a part of Degree's #BreakingLimits team. She is one of 14 student-athletes from across the country chosen by Degree. Hoffart will be paid by Degree for using her name, image, and likeness.

Hoffart said the opportunity allows her to share her story of coping with a hearing disability and the struggles of coming out as a lesbian.