Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Western's Hoffart becomes first student-athlete in school history to sign NIL agreement

Emma Hoffart, a Missouri Western softball player, becomes the first Griffons' student-athlete to sign a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreement with a company.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emma Hoffart, a Missouri Western softball player, becomes the first Griffons' student-athlete to sign a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreement with a company.

On Wednesday morning, Hoffart posted to Twitter announcing that she is going to be a part of Degree's #BreakingLimits team. She is one of 14 student-athletes from across the country chosen by Degree. Hoffart will be paid by Degree for using her name, image, and likeness.

Hoffart said the opportunity allows her to share her story of coping with a hearing disability and the struggles of coming out as a lesbian.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
A weak cold front is making its way through the area today. The front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories