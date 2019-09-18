Clear

Missouri Western's Murphy joins 3,000 assists club

Missouri Western senior setter Lauren Murphy is just the seventh Griffon to ever eclipse the 3,000 assists mark.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western senior setter Lauren Murphy is just the seventh Griffon to ever eclipse the 3,000 assists mark.

Murphy is just the third to do so in the rally-scoring era. 

"Yeah, 100 percent, but in the end, I'm more worried about getting our team back to where we were two years ago, so it's very cool, but definitely made me happy, but we're not done yet," Murphy said. 

Murphy said she's focused on helping this team get back to the level of play the Griffons had during the 2017 season. 

The Griffons host Central Missouri Friday night in MIAA play. 

This warm and persistent weather pattern begins to break down beyond Wednesday. There will be better storm chances in the forecast Thursday and Friday and even greater chances this weekend.
