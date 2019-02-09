MSHSAA boys Class 1 District 4 wrestling

LATHROP, Mo. - Full day of high school wrestling at Lathrop high school as the Class 1 District 4 tournament finals took place. A list of the winners and final results are below.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4

106

1st Place - Ethan Wood of Rock Port

2nd Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin

3rd Place - Jaiden Defries of Lathrop

4th Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-buchanan

113

1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew

2nd Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-buchanan

3rd Place - Joseph Hofmeister of Plattsburg

4th Place - Justin Stanton of Tarkio

120

1st Place - Drystan Dotson of Lathrop

2nd Place - Ross Critten of Gallatin

3rd Place - Garrett McCutchen of Lawson

4th Place - Chance Cummings of Penney

126

1st Place - Tim Speer of Mid-buchanan

2nd Place - Ayden Wayne of Gallatin

3rd Place - Brendan Bertoncino of Maysville

4th Place - Dylon Pappert of Stanberry

132

1st Place - Wyatt Segar of Polo

2nd Place - Andrew Beane of Lathrop

3rd Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin

4th Place - Norman (Kyle) Sizemore of Lawson

138

1st Place - Drake Eychaner of North Andrew

2nd Place - Tanner Dalinghaus of Lathrop

3rd Place - William (Butch) Walters of Mid-buchanan

4th Place - Radley Reed of Penney

145

1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-buchanan

2nd Place - Braden Carpenter of Lawson

3rd Place - Derek Aikin of Penney

4th Place - Jacob Maize of Gallatin

152

1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-buchanan

2nd Place - Tyler Paul of Lathrop

3rd Place - Lane Horinek of Penney

4th Place - Owen Schweizer of Gallatin

160

1st Place - Tyler Ross of Lawson

2nd Place - Tom Crouse of Gallatin

3rd Place - Joseph Hilburn of Polo

4th Place - Klayton Kennedy of Plattsburg

170

1st Place - Dorian Walters of Lathrop

2nd Place - Drayton Harris of Gallatin

3rd Place - Elijah Harper of Penney

4th Place - Dalton Cook of Lawson

182

1st Place - Justin Wright of Lathrop

2nd Place - Trent Strong of Maysville

3rd Place - Cade Killingsworth of Lawson

4th Place - Corbin Vieth of Mid-buchanan

195

1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville

2nd Place - Quinton Wolfe of Lathrop

3rd Place - Garrett Pair of Lawson

4th Place - Brayden Burleson of Mid-buchanan

220

1st Place - Graydee Rains of Gallatin

2nd Place - Wyatt Becker of Lawson

3rd Place - Thomas Macomber of Lathrop

4th Place - Tallon Privat of Mid-buchanan

285

1st Place - Ethan Bowers of Lawson

2nd Place - Wyatt Callaway of Mid-buchanan

3rd Place - Thomas Tharp of West Platte

4th Place - Trevor Rush of Plattsburg