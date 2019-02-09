Clear

MSHSAA boys Class 1 District 4 wrestling

Missouri high school boys Class 1 District 4 wrestling results.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

LATHROP, Mo. - Full day of high school wrestling at Lathrop high school as the Class 1 District 4 tournament finals took place. A list of the winners and final results are below.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 

106

1st Place - Ethan Wood of Rock Port
2nd Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin
3rd Place - Jaiden Defries of Lathrop
4th Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-buchanan

113

1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew
2nd Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-buchanan
3rd Place - Joseph Hofmeister of Plattsburg
4th Place - Justin Stanton of Tarkio

120

1st Place - Drystan Dotson of Lathrop
2nd Place - Ross Critten of Gallatin
3rd Place - Garrett McCutchen of Lawson
4th Place - Chance Cummings of Penney

126

1st Place - Tim Speer of Mid-buchanan
2nd Place - Ayden Wayne of Gallatin
3rd Place - Brendan Bertoncino of Maysville
4th Place - Dylon Pappert of Stanberry

132

1st Place - Wyatt Segar of Polo
2nd Place - Andrew Beane of Lathrop
3rd Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin
4th Place - Norman (Kyle) Sizemore of Lawson

138

1st Place - Drake Eychaner of North Andrew
2nd Place - Tanner Dalinghaus of Lathrop
3rd Place - William (Butch) Walters of Mid-buchanan
4th Place - Radley Reed of Penney

145

1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-buchanan
2nd Place - Braden Carpenter of Lawson
3rd Place - Derek Aikin of Penney
4th Place - Jacob Maize of Gallatin

152

1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-buchanan
2nd Place - Tyler Paul of Lathrop
3rd Place - Lane Horinek of Penney
4th Place - Owen Schweizer of Gallatin

160

1st Place - Tyler Ross of Lawson
2nd Place - Tom Crouse of Gallatin
3rd Place - Joseph Hilburn of Polo
4th Place - Klayton Kennedy of Plattsburg

170

1st Place - Dorian Walters of Lathrop
2nd Place - Drayton Harris of Gallatin
3rd Place - Elijah Harper of Penney
4th Place - Dalton Cook of Lawson

182

1st Place - Justin Wright of Lathrop
2nd Place - Trent Strong of Maysville
3rd Place - Cade Killingsworth of Lawson
4th Place - Corbin Vieth of Mid-buchanan

195

1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville
2nd Place - Quinton Wolfe of Lathrop
3rd Place - Garrett Pair of Lawson
4th Place - Brayden Burleson of Mid-buchanan

220

1st Place - Graydee Rains of Gallatin
2nd Place - Wyatt Becker of Lawson
3rd Place - Thomas Macomber of Lathrop
4th Place - Tallon Privat of Mid-buchanan

285

1st Place - Ethan Bowers of Lawson
2nd Place - Wyatt Callaway of Mid-buchanan
3rd Place - Thomas Tharp of West Platte
4th Place - Trevor Rush of Plattsburg

