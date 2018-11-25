Missouri football high school state playoffs: Lathrop moves on to class 2 title game

LATHROP, Mo.- The Lathrop Mules took down Lamar Saturday 28-21 in the Class 2 state semi-final game.

The start of the game would go back and forth as Lamar scored first in the first half, but that wouldn't be enough to hold off Lathrop as the Mules would get a blocked punt and return it for a touchdown to go up 20-7.

Lathrop gets a big win in front of their home crowd and will play Blair Oaks in the state title game.

Class 1

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons great run would end Saturday against Lincoln as the Dragons would go down 14-13.

Mid-Buch would elect to go for a two-point conversion to try to win the game, but Dragon quarterback Javon Noyes would get intercepted in the endzone, which would seal the game for Lincoln.

Class 3

The Maryville Spoofhounds would go on to play Trinity Catholic out of St. Louis, but would go on to lose 36-14, ending their hopes at a chance to repeat as state champs.