Missouri high school football playoffs semis and state now set

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Missouri high school playoffs are coming to an end as 11-man football has now advanced to the semi-final rounds, and 8-man football will be playing in the state championship game.
Class 3
Odessa vs. Maryville (6-29)
Class 2
Summit Christian vs. Lathrop (14-41)
Class 1
Mid-Buchanan vs. Penney (41-21)
8-Man
Pattonsburg vs. Worth Co. (0-56)
Mound City vs. Orrick (72-12)
