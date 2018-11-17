Clear

Missouri high school football playoffs semis and state now set

Maryville, Mid-Buch move on to semis. Worth County and Mound City meet up for state championship.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Missouri high school playoffs are coming to an end as 11-man football has now advanced to the semi-final rounds, and 8-man football will be playing in the state championship game.

Class 3

Odessa vs. Maryville (6-29)

Class 2 

Summit Christian vs. Lathrop (14-41)

Class 1

Mid-Buchanan vs. Penney (41-21)

8-Man

Pattonsburg vs. Worth Co. (0-56)

Mound City vs. Orrick (72-12)

Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph.
