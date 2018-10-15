Missouri high school football teams battle for district position in Week 9

(MISSOURI)—Here are the Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 9.
Class 5 District 8
1. Staley (7-1) 47.68 points
2. North Kansas City (8-0) 43.96 points
3. Park Hill South (2-6) 26.25 points
4. Central (1-7) 22 points
5. Oak Park (2-6) 20.48 points
Class 4 District 8
1. Smithville (7-1) 47.5 points
2. Kearney (7-1) 45.82 points
3. Platte County (7-1) 45.14 points
4. Excelsior Springs (7-1) 42.25 points
5. Lafayette (7-1) 41.68 points
6. Kirksville (4-4) 31.21 points
7. Marshall (2-6) 21.01 points
8. Winnetonka (1-7) 17.16 points
Class 3 District 8
1. Maryville (7-1) 45.46 points
2. Savannah (5-3) 36.82 points
3. St. Pius (5-3) 35.25 points
4. Benton (2-6) 24.75 points
5. Chillicothe (2-6) 23.89 points
6. Cameron (2-6) 22.96 points
7. Central Academy (1-7) 21.13 points
8. Northeast Kansas City (1-7) 19.74 points
Class 2 District 8
1. Lathrop (8-0) 49.61 points
2. Lexington (7-1) 45.16 points
3. Lawson (7-1) 44.75 points
4. Macon (6-2) 42.23 points
5. Carrollton (3-5) 24.80 points
6. Brookfiled (1-7) 23.20 points
7. Trenton (2-6) 22.05 points
8. Richmond (0-8) 19.12 points
Class 1 District 8
1. Milan (8-0) 47.52 points
2. Marceline (7-1) 43.30 points
3. Gallatin (6-2) 39.50 points
4. South Harrison (5-3) 37.43 points
5. Hamilton (5-3) 36.29 points
6. Princeton (5-3) 34.93 points
7. Maysville (2-6) 20.84 points
8. Putnam County (2-6) 20.77 points
Class 1 District 7
1. East Buchanan (7-1) 43.02 points
2. Wellington-Napoleon (5-3) 40.84 points
3. Mid-Buchanan (5-3) 39.25 points
4. Bishop LeBlond (0-8) 29.18 points
5. Plattsburg (1-7) 25.02 points
6. West Platte (1-7) 24.02 points
7. North Platte (2-6) 23.63 points
8. Polo (0-8) 16.29 points
8-Man District 1
1. Stanberry (8-0) 46.89 points
2. Worth County (7-1) 43.05 points
3. East Atchison (5-3) 36.71 points
4. Rock Port (5-3) 33.61 points
5. Albany (3-5) 26.06 points
6. Northwest-Nodaway (0-8) 14.60 points
8-Man District 2
1. Mound City (8-0) 47.29 points
2. North Andrew (4-4) 31.43 points
3. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-5) 26.39 points
4. DeKalb (3-5) 24.3 points
4. St. Joseph Christian (2-5) 22.04 points
6. Platte Valley (2-6) 20.27 points
8-Man District 3
1. Pattonsburg (7-1) 44.27 points
2. Southwest Livingston (7-1) 42.14 points
3. King City (5-3) 35.68 points
4. North Shelby (5-3) 34.95 points
5. Stewartsville (1-7) 16.86 points
6. Braymer (0-8) 13.42 points
8-Man District 4
1. Orrick (7-1) 42.67 points
2. Norborne (5-2) 35.87 points
3. Northwest Hughesville (3-4) 25.29 points
4. Osceola (1-3) 21.38 points
5. Chilhowee (0-7) 11.88 points
