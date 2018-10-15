Missouri high school football wraps up regular season; Kansas draws closer to postseason

(KANSAS & MISSOURI)— Here are the area high school football games for Oct. 19.
Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division
Winnetonka (1-7) at Central (1-7, 1-5 Red)
Staley (7-1, 5-0 Red) at Liberty (5-2, 4-1 Red)
Lee's Summit (5-3, 4-1 Red) at Truman (0-8, 0-5 Red)
Liberty North (3-5, 3-2 Red) at Park Hill South (2-6, 2-3 Red)
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe (2-6, 2-4 MEC) at Benton (2-6, 2-4 MEC)
Maryville (7-1, 6-0 MEC) at Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 MEC)
Cameron (2-6, 0-6 MEC) at Bishop LeBlond (0-8, 0-6 MEC)
St. Pius X (5-3, 4-2 MEC) at Savannah (5-3, 5-1 MEC)
KCI Conference
Plattsburg (1-7, 0-6 KCI) at West Platte (1-7, 0-6 KCI)
Mid-Buchanan (5-3, 3-3 KCI) at Lawson (7-1, 5-1 KCI)
Hamilton (5-3, 3-3 KCI) at North Platte (2-6, 2-4 KCI)
East Buchanan (7-1, 5-1 KCI) at Lathrop (8-0, 6-0 KCI)
Grand River Conference
Princeton (5-3, 4-2 GRC) at South Harrison (5-3, 4-2 GRC)
Gallatin (6-2, 5-1 GRC) at Putnam County (1-7, 0-6 GRC)
Maysville (2-6, 2-4 GRC) at Trenton (2-6, 2-4 GRC)
Polo (0-8, 0-6 GRC) at Milan (8-0, 6-0 GRC)
Grand River Conference 8-Man
Worth County (7-1, 5-1 GRC) at Stanberry (8-0, 6-0 GRC)
Braymer (0-8, 0-6 GRC) at North Andrew (4-4, 2-4 GRC)
Albany (3-5, 2-5 GRC) at Pattonsburg (7-1, 6-1 GRC)
St. Joseph Christian (2-5, 2-5 GRC) at King City (5-3, 4-3 GRC)
275 Conference
Platte Valley (2-6, 2-6 275) at East Atchison (6-2, 6-2 275)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-5, 3-5 275) at North-West Nodaway (0-8, 0-8 275)
DeKalb (3-5 2-5 275) at Stewartsville (1-7, 1-6 275)
Rock Port (5-3, 5-2 275) at Mound City (8-0, 7-0 275)
Southwest Livingston (7-1, 7-1 275) at Norborne (5-3)
KANSAS
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (6-1) at Nemaha Central (5-2)
Riverside (2-5) at Pleasant Ridge (4-3)
Atchison (3-4) at Sumner (4-3)
Axtell (6-1) at Doniphan West (2-4)
Jefferson County North (2-5) at Troy (4-3)
