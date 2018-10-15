Clear

Missouri high school football wraps up regular season; Kansas draws closer to postseason

Here are the area high school football games for Oct. 19.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS & MISSOURI)— Here are the area high school football games for Oct. 19. 

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Winnetonka (1-7) at Central (1-7, 1-5 Red) 

Staley (7-1, 5-0 Red) at Liberty (5-2, 4-1 Red)

Lee's Summit (5-3, 4-1 Red) at Truman (0-8, 0-5 Red)

Liberty North (3-5, 3-2 Red) at Park Hill South (2-6, 2-3 Red)

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe (2-6, 2-4 MEC) at Benton (2-6, 2-4 MEC)

Maryville (7-1, 6-0 MEC) at Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 MEC)

Cameron (2-6, 0-6 MEC) at Bishop LeBlond (0-8, 0-6 MEC)

St. Pius X (5-3, 4-2 MEC) at Savannah (5-3, 5-1 MEC)

KCI Conference

Plattsburg (1-7, 0-6 KCI) at West Platte (1-7, 0-6 KCI)

Mid-Buchanan (5-3, 3-3 KCI) at Lawson (7-1, 5-1 KCI)

Hamilton (5-3, 3-3 KCI) at North Platte (2-6, 2-4 KCI) 

East Buchanan (7-1, 5-1 KCI) at Lathrop (8-0, 6-0 KCI) 

Grand River Conference

Princeton (5-3, 4-2 GRC) at South Harrison (5-3, 4-2 GRC)

Gallatin (6-2, 5-1 GRC) at Putnam County (1-7, 0-6 GRC)

Maysville (2-6, 2-4 GRC) at Trenton (2-6, 2-4 GRC)

Polo (0-8, 0-6 GRC) at Milan (8-0, 6-0 GRC)

Grand River Conference 8-Man

Worth County (7-1, 5-1 GRC) at Stanberry (8-0, 6-0 GRC)

Braymer (0-8, 0-6 GRC) at North Andrew (4-4, 2-4 GRC)

Albany (3-5, 2-5 GRC) at Pattonsburg (7-1, 6-1 GRC)

St. Joseph Christian (2-5, 2-5 GRC) at King City (5-3, 4-3 GRC)

275 Conference

Platte Valley (2-6, 2-6 275) at East Atchison (6-2, 6-2 275)

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-5, 3-5 275) at North-West Nodaway (0-8, 0-8 275)

DeKalb (3-5 2-5 275) at Stewartsville (1-7, 1-6 275)

Rock Port (5-3, 5-2 275) at Mound City (8-0, 7-0 275)

Southwest Livingston (7-1, 7-1 275) at Norborne (5-3)

KANSAS

Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (6-1) at Nemaha Central (5-2)

Riverside (2-5) at Pleasant Ridge (4-3)

Atchison (3-4) at Sumner (4-3)

Axtell (6-1) at Doniphan West (2-4)

Jefferson County North (2-5) at Troy (4-3)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events