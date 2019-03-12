Missouri returns to Sprint Center in November for Hall of Fame Classic

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Tigers will return to Sprint Center in November.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic Tuesday.

The Tigers will be joined in Kansas City by the Big 12's Oklahoma Sooners, the Big East's Butler, and the Pac-12's Stanford on Nov. 25 and 26.

The Hall of Fame Classic will include the 14th annual induction ceremony of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame—which takes place Sunday, Nov 24 in Kansas City.

The semifinal rounds will be held on Monday, Nov. 25. The finals will take place the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with the consolation game, followed by the championship game. All four contests will be aired on an ESPN network.

Select tickets for the championship round games at Sprint Center will be available beginning Tuesday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m. through www.axs.com or www.halloffameweekend.com, and will remain on sale through the end of the college basketball season on April 9.

Additional tickets will be available beginning on Saturday, September 7, at 10:00 a.m. via the same online ticket outlets, as well as a charge by phone at 1-888-929-7849 and in person at Sprint Center Box Office.

The complete bracket, including matchups and television times for the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker, will be announced at a later date.