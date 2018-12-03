Clear
Missouri to the Liberty bowl

Tigers going bowling at the Liberty bowl taking on an old acquaintance in Oklahoma State Dec. 31 in Memphis.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 9:17 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- We now know which bowl game that the Missouri Tigers will be playing in, and that's the Liberty bowl down in Memphis Tennessee.

The Tigers will be facing an old foe in the Oklahoma State Cowboys from their days back in the Big 12 conference.

Missouri comes into the bowl game on a four game win streak with a record of (8-4) and ranked 23 in the country. The Tigers are lead by quarterback Drew Lock who is looking to show NFL scouts that he is still worthy of being a potential first round draft pick.

Lock has only thrown for 25 touchdowns to his 44 a season ago but has still played well in the big games.

The Tigers have a high powered offense in which they average 469 yards and 36 points per game. 

Oklahoma State has been inconsistent this season with a record of (6-6) but is more than capable of putting up yards and points at any moment as they average 500 yards and 38 points per game.

The Liberty bowl will be played on Dec. 31 with kick-off set for 2:45.


