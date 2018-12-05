Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mizzou extends football coach Barry Odom's contract

Missouri football coach Barry Odom's contract has been extended and he's getting a $600,000 raise. Members of the University of Missouri Board of Curators voted unanimously in favor of extending Odom's contract another two years Wednesday.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri football coach Barry Odom's contract has been extended and he's getting a $600,000 raise.
Members of the University of Missouri Board of Curators voted unanimously in favor of extending Odom's contract another two years Wednesday.

The raise will bring his salary up to more than $3 million a year. He'll also get an enhanced incentive package of more than $1.8 million for players' academic and athletic performance.

Odom has a 19-18 record in three seasons at Missouri. The Tigers are 8-4 this season and made it to bowl games this year and last.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
We are looking at mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures have warmed up into the the middle 40's across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events