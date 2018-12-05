Mizzou extends football coach Barry Odom's contract

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri football coach Barry Odom's contract has been extended and he's getting a $600,000 raise.
Members of the University of Missouri Board of Curators voted unanimously in favor of extending Odom's contract another two years Wednesday.
The raise will bring his salary up to more than $3 million a year. He'll also get an enhanced incentive package of more than $1.8 million for players' academic and athletic performance.
Odom has a 19-18 record in three seasons at Missouri. The Tigers are 8-4 this season and made it to bowl games this year and last.
