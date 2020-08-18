Clear
Mizzou football opens with Bama

The Missouri Tiger football team will have a tall ask for week one of the season as new head coach Eli Drinkwitz will have to play top five ranked Alabama for opening week in his Tiger debut.

Drinkwitz comes to MU from Appalachian State where he served as the head coach for one season taking the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record.

The Tiger will have three more tough games traveling on the road to Tennessee, and then playing the defending national champions LSU, and then will return home to play Vanderbilt. For the full schedule click here.

The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
