Mizzou lands commitment from Clemson graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (KMBC) Mizzou football seems to have found a replacement for Drew Lock to step in as quarterback for the 2019 season.

Clemson graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his commitment to the University of Missouri on Tuesday.

Bryant started the first four games of the season for the Clemson Tigers before being demoted for freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant said he would take a redshirt for the rest of the season and transfer.

After announcing his intentions to transfer, Bryant received interest from other SEC schools, including Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State, according to Power Mizzou

Bryant will reportedly be able to play immediately.