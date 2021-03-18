Clear
Mizzou to have full stadium for home football games during the fall

The University of Missouri announced Wednesday that they will be at full capacity for home football games during the fall.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021
Posted By: Adam Orduna

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri announced Wednesday that they will be at full capacity for home football games during the fall.

The school’s announcement saying “Mizzou athletics is excited to announce capacity crowds at Faurot field this coming fall. We look forward to safely cheering on the Tigers while providing fans with an outstanding experience that features all of the pageantry and traditions of a game day in Columbia. As preparations continue for the 2021 season, our planning included continued dialogue with the university medial experts and public health officials to ensure safe game day experiences for all.”

The Tigers open the season against Central Michigan September 4 in Memorial stadium at Faurot field.


