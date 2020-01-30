Mosaic Life Care nurse gives new Chiefs fans some new attire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Two newborn babies, Barrett Koelliker and Bella Christianson, have never seen a Kansas City Chiefs season, but they will be alive for a Super Bowl appearance Sunday.
Barrett is six days old and one of his nurses, Joy May, made and dressed him in his own Chiefs cap.
Bella is just two days old and was also given her own Chiefs cap.
