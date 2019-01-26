Clear

Mound City Panthers headline North Platte Invitational

Mound City boys takes down Mid-Buchanan 62-57 playing their way into the championship game against Jefferson.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

DEARBORNE, Mo- In the North Platte basketball tournament we now know who will be playing in the championship rounds for both boys and girls.

In the championship round for the girls Mid-Buchanan will play Jefferson with tip-off beginning at 4:15.

For the boys, the championship round will be Mound City taking on Jefferson with tip-off starting at 5:30.

Third place games will feature:

(G) Plattsburg vs. (G) Mound City 1:30.

(B) Mid-Buch vs. (B) Plattsburg 3:00.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events