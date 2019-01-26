Mound City Panthers headline North Platte Invitational

DEARBORNE, Mo- In the North Platte basketball tournament we now know who will be playing in the championship rounds for both boys and girls.
In the championship round for the girls Mid-Buchanan will play Jefferson with tip-off beginning at 4:15.
For the boys, the championship round will be Mound City taking on Jefferson with tip-off starting at 5:30.
Third place games will feature:
(G) Plattsburg vs. (G) Mound City 1:30.
(B) Mid-Buch vs. (B) Plattsburg 3:00.
