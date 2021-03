(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Mound City Boys Basketball Team beats the St. Elizabeth Hornets 59 to 39.

Tony Osburn (26 points and 10 rebounds) and Landon Poppa (16 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks) help lead the way for the Panthers, combining for 42 of the Panthers points and 22 of their 43 rebounds.

The Panthers will play South Iron for the Class 1 State Championship on Saturday at 2 pm.