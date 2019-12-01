Mound City captures 8-man state championship

(COLUMBIA, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers defeated Southwest Livingston, 82-46, in the 8-man State Championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers racked up 485 yards rushing in the victory.
With the state title, Mound City has now won eight 8-man state titles— the most in the Missouri 8-man football history.
