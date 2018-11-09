Clear
Mound City captures first district title since 2011

Mound City Panthers defeated North Andrew Cardinals 68-28.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:30 PM

(Mound City, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers defeated North Andrew Cardinals, 68-28, Friday night. 

This was Mound City's first district title since 2011.

Mound City will take on Orrick next week.

