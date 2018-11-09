(Mound City, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers defeated North Andrew Cardinals, 68-28, Friday night.
This was Mound City's first district title since 2011.
Mound City will take on Orrick next week.
Related Content
- Mound City captures first district title since 2011
- 8-Man Round-up: Mound City shines against Stewartsville
- Pigskin Preview: Mound City eyes return to the top of 8-man football
- MSHSAA releases 2018 football districts
- MSHSAA announces fall sports districts
- Area district softball games begin this week
- Pigskin Preview: Maryville ready to defend state title
- Pigskin Preview: DeKalb aims to compete for 275 Conference title
- Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 5
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship
Scroll for more content...