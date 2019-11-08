(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers topped North Andrew Friday night and will play East Atchison for the district title next Friday night.
The Panthers won 44-32 against North Andrew.
Mound City will travel to East Atchison for the 8-man District 4 championship next Friday night.
Related Content
- Mound City defeats the Cardinals, will play East Atchison for district title
- East Atchison stays perfect, will play for district title next Friday
- Mound City captures first district title since 2011
- Osburn's 34 leads Mound City to district title
- Mound City ready to get back to state title game
- East Buchanan defeats North Platte in district showdown
- Maryville tops Cardinals, advances to district championship
- Mound City Panthers headline North Platte Invitational
- Mound City wins North Platte Invitational Championship
- HIGHLIGHTS: Undefeated teams fall in Mound City
Scroll for more content...