Mound City defeats the Cardinals, will play East Atchison for district title

The Mound City Panthers topped North Andrew Friday night and will play East Atchison for the district title next Friday night.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Panthers won 44-32 against North Andrew. 

Mound City will travel to East Atchison for the 8-man District 4 championship next Friday night. 

Heading into Saturday, a beautiful day is expected with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Any Saturday plans outside will be just fine. For Sunday, expect a few more clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Late Sunday, a strong cold front will move through bringing the coldest air of the season to the area as we begin next week.
