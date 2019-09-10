Clear

Mound City named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week

The Mound City Panthers football team is the KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers football team is the KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week.

The Panthers are 2-0 on the season. 

The defending 8-man football state champs will travel to Albany on Friday night. 

The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs again in the upper 80's and lower 90's.
