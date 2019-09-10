Mound City named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers football team is the KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week.
The Panthers are 2-0 on the season.
The defending 8-man football state champs will travel to Albany on Friday night.
