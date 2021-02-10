Mound City outlasts Cardinals in high-scoring showdown Wednesday

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) In a makeup game from the Hall of Fame Classic scheduled for last Saturday, the Mound City Panthers topped North Andrew in a high-scoring showdown, 83-74, Wednesday night.

The Cardinals jumped out to a quick 23-13 lead after the first 8 minutes of play and the two squads traded buckets in the second with the Cardinals leading 47-38 at the half.

In the second half, Mound City started chipping away, but North Andrew still led after three, 62-56.

However, Mound City junior Tony Osburn took over in the fourth. He scored 18 of his 42 points in the final 8 minutes.

Gage Salsbury added in 26 points for the Panthers.

All five North Andrew Cardinals starters finished in double figures.