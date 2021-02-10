Clear
Mound City outlasts Cardinals in high-scoring showdown Wednesday

In a makeup game from the Hall of Fame Classic scheduled for last Saturday, the Mound City Panthers topped North Andrew in a high-scoring showdown, 83-74, Wednesday night.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:42 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 9:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) In a makeup game from the Hall of Fame Classic scheduled for last Saturday, the Mound City Panthers topped North Andrew in a high-scoring showdown, 83-74, Wednesday night.

The Cardinals jumped out to a quick 23-13 lead after the first 8 minutes of play and the two squads traded buckets in the second with the Cardinals leading 47-38 at the half.

In the second half, Mound City started chipping away, but North Andrew still led after three, 62-56. 

However, Mound City junior Tony Osburn took over in the fourth. He scored 18 of his 42 points in the final 8 minutes. 

Gage Salsbury added in 26 points for the Panthers.

All five North Andrew Cardinals starters finished in double figures.

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Thursday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
