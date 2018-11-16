Mound City ready to get back to state title game

MOUND CITY, Mo. — Mound City football has a chance to get back to the state title game for the first time since 2011. The Panther's take on Orrick, Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals.
"It meant a lot to these boys," Panther head coach Taylor Standerford said. "A couple of them were a little emotional after the game because they've worked their tails off this summer and fall to get to that point."
For a group that hasn't made it to the state championship, Standerford says play will have to increase Saturday.
"It's going to take them, taking their game to the next level and you know really doing every bit of those little things correctly."
The semifinal is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Orrick.
