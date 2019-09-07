Mound City stays perfect with Week 2 win

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers picked up their second win of the season, defeating Stewartsville, 56-8.
DeKalb stays undefeated with a win against King City.
North Andrew knocked off Bishop LeBlond in Week 2.
Other games from 8-man:
Platte Valley 6 Rock Port 34
Braymer 38 Pattonsburg 94
Albany 78 Stanberry 24
Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62
North-West Nodaway 0 East Atchison 46
