Mound City stays perfect with Week 2 win

The Mound City Panthers picked up their second win of the season, defeating Stewartsville, 56-8.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.)— The Mound City Panthers picked up their second win of the season, defeating Stewartsville, 56-8.

DeKalb stays undefeated with a win against King City. 

North Andrew knocked off Bishop LeBlond in Week 2.

Other games from 8-man: 

Platte Valley 6     Rock Port 34

Braymer 38    Pattonsburg 94

Albany 78    Stanberry 24

Southwest Livingston 66    South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62

North-West Nodaway 0    East Atchison 46

After a quiet stretch of weather the last few days, things are looking unsettled as we go into tonight and through the day on Sunday. The good news is that if you have any plans Saturday, during the day, the forecast is looking great. You'll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
