Mound City trio heading to Graceland to play football

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— Three former Mound City Panthers will get the opportunity to play football together in college.

Matthew Poppa (Class of 2019), TJ Hopkins (Class of 2020), and Dylan George (Class of 2020) will all play at Graceland University in the fall.

Hopkins was the first one to commit to Graceland and then convinced the other two to join him.

Poppa was a part of the 2019 8-man football state championship team. George and Hopkins were a part of the 2019 and 2020 state championship teams.

Click here for the full interview with Dylan George and TJ Hopkins.