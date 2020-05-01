Clear
Mound City trio heading to Graceland to play football

Three former Mound City Panthers will get the opportunity to play football together in college.

Posted: May 1, 2020 9:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— Three former Mound City Panthers will get the opportunity to play football together in college.

Matthew Poppa (Class of 2019), TJ Hopkins (Class of 2020), and Dylan George (Class of 2020) will all play at Graceland University in the fall.

Hopkins was the first one to commit to Graceland and then convinced the other two to join him. 

Poppa was a part of the 2019 8-man football state championship team. George and Hopkins were a part of the 2019 and 2020 state championship teams. 

Click here for the full interview with Dylan George and TJ Hopkins.

A cold front will move into the area and give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that we will see milder air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into next week.
