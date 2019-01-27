Mound City wins North Platte Invitational Championship

DEARBORN, Mo.- The Mound City Panthers beat Jefferson high school Saturday night 54-51 in a shootout to win the North Platte Invitational basketball tournament championship.
This was the third meeting of the season between these two teams, and the two previous game before hand were all close contests.
Mound City was down at the half 32-23 and would take a one-point lead going into the fourth. Mound City would out last Jefferson asTony Osburn for the Panthers would hit two free throws to hold a three-point end of the game lead.
