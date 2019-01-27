Clear

Mound City wins North Platte Invitational Championship

Mound City Panthers beat Jefferson Eagles in shootout during North Platte Invitational championship game.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

DEARBORN, Mo.- The Mound City Panthers beat Jefferson high school Saturday night 54-51 in a shootout to win the North Platte Invitational basketball tournament championship.

This was the third meeting of the season between these two teams, and the two previous game before hand were all close contests.

Mound City was down at the half 32-23 and would take a one-point lead going into the fourth. Mound City would out last Jefferson asTony Osburn for the Panthers would hit two free throws to hold a three-point end of the game lead.

After a day in the upper 30s, more "mild" air is expected for Sunday. Tonight, there could be a passing light rain or snow shower but not expecting anything too significant. By morning, partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper single digits and teens.
